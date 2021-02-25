Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.