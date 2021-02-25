Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Noah worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

