Summit Financial LLC Acquires 4,976 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 448,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

