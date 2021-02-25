Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after buying an additional 2,253,774 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,689,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 469,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.