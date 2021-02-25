Summit Financial LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.81. The stock had a trading volume of 617,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,193. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

