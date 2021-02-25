Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,774 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $219.34. 52,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average is $195.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

