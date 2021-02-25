Summit Financial LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,062. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

