Summit Financial LLC Sells 42,831 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 49.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $349,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $202.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

