Summit Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.58. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,881. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.