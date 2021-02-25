Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.55. 414,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,713. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.07.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

