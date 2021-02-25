Summit Industrial Income REIT’s (SMU.UN) “NA” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.55. 414,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,713. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

