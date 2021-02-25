Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 10,335 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $131.34. 139,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

