Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 4,737 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 3,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,820. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

