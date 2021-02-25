Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,549 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $469.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.45. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $76,098,016. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

