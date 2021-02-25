Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,866 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 444,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

