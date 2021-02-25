Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 725,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.