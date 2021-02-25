Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Visa by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.37. 313,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

