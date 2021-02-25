Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.36. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,997. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42.

