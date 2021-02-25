Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.92. 83,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,723. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.