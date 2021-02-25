Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

