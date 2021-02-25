Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,568 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 973,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,851,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

