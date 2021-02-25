Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,296. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

