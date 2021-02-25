Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,460,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 204,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,376. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

