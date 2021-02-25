Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 158.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,755. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

