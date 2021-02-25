Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,444,000 after buying an additional 485,874 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 969.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 221,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,193. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

