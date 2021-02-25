Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 18,025 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,925,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $130.98. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.