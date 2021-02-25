Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,948 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 7,374,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

