Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 7,612 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,120. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

