Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.88 on Thursday, reaching $464.74. 62,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,053. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

