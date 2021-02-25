Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 5,496 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.99. 152,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

