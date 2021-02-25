Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 990 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $136.34. 223,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,716. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

