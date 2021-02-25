Suncoast Equity Management Acquires Shares of 30,798 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,879,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 76,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.15.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.67 on Thursday, hitting $450.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.90 and a 200 day moving average of $540.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

