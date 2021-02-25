Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,045 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 574,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The company has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

