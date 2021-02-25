Suncoast Equity Management Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 4.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $135.86. 281,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.