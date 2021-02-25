Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 1,693 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $22.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.14.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.