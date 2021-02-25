Suncoast Equity Management Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,742 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 2.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

