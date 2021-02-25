Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,376,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 559,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 424,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

