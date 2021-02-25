Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 5.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 386,204,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 705,097,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.