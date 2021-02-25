Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.25. 567,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,784,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

