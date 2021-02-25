SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Sells $1,465,000.00 in Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SSY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.