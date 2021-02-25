SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Down 12.7% After Insider Selling

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s stock price dropped 12.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 599,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 666,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Specifically, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

