Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 3,928,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

