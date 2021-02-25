Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 3,932,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,315,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

