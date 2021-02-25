Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 3,932,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,315,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.
The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.19.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.
