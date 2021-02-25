Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 10,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,036. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.