Sunoco’s (SUN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 7,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.