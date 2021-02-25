Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386,291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.99% of Sunrun worth $135,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $55,189,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,706,000 after buying an additional 793,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $44,885,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of RUN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

