Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of RUN opened at $62.56 on Thursday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

