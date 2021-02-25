Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Down 5.4%

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 2,146,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,758,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

