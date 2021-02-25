Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.25. 6,084,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,678,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $315.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

