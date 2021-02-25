Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Down 10%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.07. 2,334,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,332,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

